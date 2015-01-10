It’s Showtime!

Hey there, everyone. I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that as I write this, it’s early February and, apparently, some kind of groundhog thinks there will be much more winter to endure. The good news is that, as you’re reading this, its early March and no one really cares what the groundhog thinks anyway. Besides, the Mid-America Trucking Show is the true sign of spring. Currently, I imagine plenty of participants in the Paul K. Young Memorial Truck Beauty Contest, held every year at MATS in Louisville, are working feverishly to finish up their masterpieces for the show, while others are running freight through all kinds of weather, trying to keep their rides in decent shape. I can also imagine there are those of you who may not even own or drive a truck, yet your fascination with them is undeniable, and you’re counting the days until showtime. When I went to the MATS show 10 years ago, we had a blast. We joined with old friends, and new ones, as we went around town checking out the sights and local shops. I wrote this poem in hopes that it might be something you’d share around the table at the restaurant, or while sitting next to that fancy ride in the show lot. I can already imagine our own “Big E” (Erik) sharing copies of this issue, with a crowd of people around, out on the truck show lot. If you’re at the show and you are reading this, be sure to share old stories with your friends, along with a copy of this issue of 10-4 Magazine. And, if you think about it, remember to show ‘em this poem, too!

THE SHOW ‘EM POEM

Gather ‘round drivers, and listen to this,

A poem that you might repeat.

It won’t make a difference, if you drive a Jimmy,

A Kenworth, a Mack or a Pete.

Here we are gathered, in Louisville Kentucky,

Where big rigs and best friends unite.

Prior to this was a rough winter mess,

But it’s time to party tonight!

Some of us pushed, through a hard-driving rain,

Some pushed the wet heavy snow.

Some busted knuckles, all through the night,

In efforts to get to the show.

Last week you may, have been chainin’ your tires,

Or maybe you pulled a tough load.

You may have been stuck, with your hood in the air,

Parked on the side of the road.

Many of you, had your rigs pulled apart,

Cleaning your Cummins or Cats.

Adding that perfectly personal touch,

And prepping to bring it to MATS.

Some of you worked, at your regular jobs,

Watching the clock spin around.

Punching the time card, again and again,

Then fighting the traffic through town.

Regardless to where, you were prior to now,

Last week, last month, or last night.

Here we are gathered, with big rigs and friends,

And everything’s feeling alright.

Have fun at the truck show, then head into town,

And find a good place for a bite.

Tell all your friends, you’re glad they are here,

And catch up on old times tonight.

So share an old story, of life on the road,

Or boast ‘bout your big rig and gloat.

Or grab a free issue, of this magazine,

And read ‘em this poem that I wrote.