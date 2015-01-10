Off To A Good Start

After running all around the country attending so many truck shows, which started way back in March with MATS in Louisville, Kentucky, a quick glance at the 10-4 “Calendar of Events” indicated one last weekend to close out the year. And, after a closer look, we realized that we were committed to exhibiting at two events being held in Southern California on the same weekend, just a week before Halloween. Instead of choosing which one to go to, we opted to “divide and conquer” and split up our group so we could cover both shows – and it worked out great!

Liking the fact that it was a new show starting up right in our own backyard, we immediately committed to exhibiting at the event and promoting it once we heard about it. With our help, word got out quickly

about this new indoor trucking show called the California Trucking Show, which was held at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California on October 22-23, 2016. While half of our group was out at the beach in Ventura, California, setting up for the Dynaflex show being held there, the rest of us were setting up in Ontario. While the Dynaflex show was more of a truck beauty contest kind of event, the California Trucking Show was more of a business to business type of trade show.

Being a first-ever event, we did not know what to expect. From the start on Saturday morning, things seemed busy. Wondering how everyone else was feeling, we walked around and visited with fellow exhibitors, many whom we have known for years, and our questions were soon answered. Right from the beginning, it was a very good turnout of truckers with their families – and it only got better throughout the day. In fact, things went so well, we had to go back to the office on Saturday night and get refills of everything to replenish the booth for Sunday!

Rain was in the forecast on Sunday, but that didn’t stop what seemed like an even larger crowd than the day before. As we walked around and visited with our advertisers and friends, which included Franklin Truck Parts, Empire Company Insurance, Diesel Exhaust & Emissions, Traction Heavy Duty Truck Parts, Nick’s Tire, Vonic Truck Repair and others, there was no denying that this show was a hit. We also saw great friends and past cover truckers like Vince Jenkins, Joe Arias and Mark Tarascou. Across the street, a ‘Ride & Drive’ demo was happening, which we didn’t get a chance to check out, but the rain pushed most of the folks inside.

The show layout was spread out to allow for a few local rides to be on display, including a beautiful red Peterbilt owned by Rudy Rodriguez, a purple Peterbilt from Garcia’s Wood Works, and a cool gray and red Peterbilt cabover owned by Barraza Refrigerated Transport. There were not a lot of trucks or a tremendous amount of vendors, but we were still quite impressed with the overall quality of the many local companies on display, as well as the upbeat nature of the crowd in attendance at the modern convention center.

We do not know where the California Trucking Show will go from here, but with such a solid first event, we can probably assume that it will be even better in 2017. Dates for the next “Heavy Duty Aftermarket Trade Show” in Ontario, California have already been announced as October 14-15, 2017. For more information, visit them at www.californiatruckingshow.com or just stay tuned to 10-4. We will be there for sure, so mark your calendars now so we can be sure to see you there, too.