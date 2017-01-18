10-4 Available In 25 States!

Started back in 1993 in Southern California, 10-4 Magazine has been called a “California” publication by many truckers over the years. But, now that it is available for pickup in 25 states across the country, we thought it would be a good time to tell you about some of our latest new rack locations. Of course, you can still find us in hundreds of locations all over California, but now you can also find us in states like Maryland, Ohio, Illinois, New Hampshire, Kansas, Idaho and many others. And, if you can’t find a rack close to you, you can always find us on Facebook (10-4 Magazine), on the web (www.tenfourmagazine.com), and at truck shows across the country. Our website also features a FREE digital edition, posted each and every month, so you can flip through the current issue, page-by-page, on your computer or mobile device. If you want to have the magazine sent directly to your home or business, you can buy a subscription (which just covers the postage fees) and have it mailed right to you every month. Subscriptions can be purchased on our website or by calling 714-378-9990. Thanks for your support over the past 23 years! Here is a random selection of just a few of our rack locations, outside California, where you can pick-up your FREE copy of 10-4 Magazine:

ILLINOIS: Gullywasher’s Truck Wash, 3433 Gatlin Drive, Springfield, IL (I-55 @ Exit 100)

KANSAS: Kansas City Peterbilt, 8915 Woodend Road, Kansas City, KS (near I-70 / 435)

LOUISIANA: Blazin’ Truck Parts, 5925 Wright Road, Lake Charles, LA (I-10 @ Exit 36)

MARYLAND: Midnight Chrome Shop, 900 E. Patrick St. # 5, Frederick, MD (I-70 @ Exit 55)

MINNESOTA: 4 Seasons Truck Wash, 510 Webster Avenue, North Mankato, MN 56003

MISSISSIPPI: Southern States Utility, 550 Hwy 49 South, Richland, MS (I-20 @ Hwy 49)

MISSOURI: 4 State Trucks, 4579 Highway 43, Joplin, MO (I-44 @ Exit 4)

NEVADA: Peterbilt Truck Parts & Equipment, 2272 Larkin Circle, Sparks, NV (I-80 @ Exit 21)

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Berube’s Truck Accessories, 2 Tallwood Drive, Bow, NH

NEW JERSEY: Elizabeth Truck Center, 878 North Ave, Elizabeth, NJ (I-95 @ Exit 13A)

OHIO: Capital City Chrome & Customs, 50 Park Ave, Pataskala, OH (near 70/270 junction)

OKLAHOMA: Weldon Parts, 1749 South Hwy. 183, Clinton, OK (I-40 @ Hwy. 183)

WISCONSIN: Big Rig Chrome Shop, 3735 S. Washburn St, Oshkosh, WI (I-41 @ Exit 113)

WYOMING: Akal Travel Center, 168 Hunt Road, Laramie, WY (I-80 @ Exit 290)