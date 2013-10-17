Rig Royalty

If there’s one thing that seasoned drivers can agree on, it’s that many aspects of trucking have changed pretty drastically since this technological renaissance we’re living in first began. Some truck drivers have welcomed these transformations, while others just want to relive the good ol’ days of trucking. Whenever you need a glimpse into the old way of things, take a minute to reflect on the life and career of Bill “Poacher” Reeves of Frostproof, Florida.
Bill Reeves was born in Decatur, Mississippi on December 24th, 1937. At the age of seventeen, he decided it was time to hop in the driver’s seat and get his hands on the wheel of a truck, so he started hauling cattle. On September 27th, 1967 Bill married the love of his life, JoAnn. Behind every good man is a strong woman to support him, and that is no exception for JoAnn – she has stood by his side for forty-six years and continues to be his rock. In 1972 he bought a brand new ‘72 “Little Window” Peterbilt with a Cummins motor and a 5×4 transmission. Bill Reeves knew he had a pearl in that classic Peterbilt, so he just decided that he would not ever get a newer model truck and would just keep running this one forever. Since then, his rig has been upgraded but never traded.
Poacher’s light blue and white ride became legendary on the highways, as he hauled cattle from Florida to out west, running to places as far as California, New Mexico, Arizona and west Texas, until he retired in December of 2012. In the 1980s, he owned up to five trucks and trailers. He later decided that it was better to only have his one truck and two trailers, and he would allow other people to pull his spare trailer. That’s how I met Bill. When I was just getting started, I pulled Bill’s extra trailer sometimes, and we have been friends ever since. Today, I run nine trucks, reefers and cow trailers, and “Poacher” is still my hero, mentor, inspiration and friend. Over his long trucking career, Bill hauled out of D&S Cattle for over forty-five years!
Mr. Reeves is best known for his upstanding honesty and his motto that a man is only as good as his word. He has acted as a father-figure for young people all over the state, and has even been known to pull over and help out broken-down truck drivers on the side of the road, usually just telling the driver to “step aside” because he’s got it.
Bill Reeves is a real, living legend. He’s no mythological demigod from Ancient Greece and he’s not a super hero from one of Stan Lee’s comic books, but you can ask truckers from all over this nation and you’ll hear the same thing – the “Poacher” is Rig Royalty!
EDITOR’S NOTE: We would like to thank Garry Walker (40) and his son Austin (19) of Winter Haven, Florida for writing this article and sending us the photos. We would also like to thank our very own Bill “LA Rookie” Weekley of Bay Minette, Alabama for making sure we knew how well-known and influential this man has been to this industry – we need more guys like Bill Reeves, today!
This is my ‘Uncle Bill’. I rode in his truck from Newton, MS to Frostproof, FLA to visit in 1974! I still remember that trip like it was yesterday. It was an awesome adventure! Uncle Bill loved what he did and everyone at all the truck stops loved him. He was a legend! I was proud of him. Thanks for writing the article!!!
I met Poacher in 1976. We ran out West to Arizona, California, and all parts of Texas. He was a great friend and mentor. You never could bet him to unload. No matter how many times you passed him from point A to point B he always arrived first. I will miss seeing him roll that cigarette. He knew me as Tall Man aka Snuffy Smith.
I am one of the lucky ones who got to drive that truck with one of the best bull haulers who has lived and he is always been like a dad to me thank you uncle Bill your friend Leonard Sorrels
I Remember meeting Uncle Bill when he came to the farm I was working on to get a back haul of hay. My youngest son was maybe ten at the time and my middle son was sixteen. They both are always asking if I have seen Uncle Bill lately.They are now 22 and 28. The youngest started his own hotshot business. No semi’s yet but him and his brother have 2 one ton pickups with 40ft. goosenecks and looking to increase the size. I think the talks Uncle Bill had with them “in the barn” will stay with them in their business.
Many years ago I too loaded out of Darroh’s while pulling a Macdonell Livestock trailer. I was just a young kid at the time and just learning to love the life of a bull hauler. One of my first experiences was pulling into Darroh’s about the time Poacher was loading. Donnie and the rest of the barn crew were quick to bring up his load and Poacher was just as quick to cut and pen the animals in the trailer. It wasn’t long and Poacher was away from the chute and down the road. Of course, being the new driver on the scene, I was one of the last trucks to load that day and was headed to the same feed yard north of Amarillo that Poacher was going to. Being only about 5 hours behind Poacher, I thought for sure that I would catch him sometime before reaching the Texas panhandle. I was on 287 and still about 100 miles out of Amarillo and making what I thought was good time when I finally caught him. I caught him alright, I caught him sleeping on the side of the road, already headed back to Florida. From that day forward it was my goal to run as effectively as Poacher, no BS, no showing off, just get the job done. Poacher set a good example both as a person and as a professional bull hauler. On top of that, he kept his truck in immaculate condition, always clean, and always in good shape. Bill is a great guy and this article brought back great memories for me. I pray that God grants Bill a long and healthy retirement.
Bill Is a legend in my family. My dad David Collins ( Bad Dog) Has know Mr. Bill for many many years. Every time he goes to Frostproof he has to drive by and see the semi.
We love Bill he was a hero to my Dad and family, he was a great guy. He will be missed a lot.
My name is Ramiro Longoria Sr. and I was in the produce and fruit harvesting buisness in Ft. Meade since 1960. In the off season i would haul watermelons up the eastern seaboard and I had my CB handle ” El Mezcalero ” the Mexican Bootlegger and I got to meet Bill Reeves at the truck stop on hwy 98 & hwy 27 after many years of admiring his truck and hearing truckers tell stories of this fine man. It has been a pleasure to have had the privilege of meeting him. Men like him were respected and looked up to back in those days because they were honest and respected their fellow man… As a fellow truck driver ( retired also ) am hoping to join him and all my lifelong companions that have been called up yonder when my number is up… God Bless all his Family and especially you Miss Kelly Castle Looney….
my name is gary smith and i am just a few also that got to drive ms kelly i used to carry it down to the barn at d&s and load it for him to go west then i would come back to the house and get my truck and go load it and be on my way behind him he was like a father to me . there is not a day that goes by he doesent cross my mind he was a legend and a wonderful man and will always be loved and missed
I herd someone bought his truck and tripple trailer, does any body know who? i herd it was petebuilt museum.
His truck is still parked at his house Tony. Can’t speak for more than the truck.