John Hoppes of Lancaster, Pennsylvania has always had a soft spot for Marmon trucks because of the low production numbers and the hand-built quality of this rare breed. On average, Marmon produced only about 100 trucks per year. Built using plenty of aluminum and fiberglass, Marmons were relatively lightweight. John’s 1985 Marmon 57-P tractor seen here (the “P” stood for Premium) is powered by a Cummins NTC 400 Big Cam II engine backed by an 18-speed transmission. Sitting on a 200” wheelbase, it has a Neway air-ride suspension with SQ-100 rears. After John bought the Marmon four years ago from the late Doug Brigham of Pine Island, New York, he made a few improvements by installing a new radiator, rear suspension, clutch, air horn, marker lights on the roof, and moved the exhaust back to its original position. He also painted the fenders and doors. Licensed as a classic car, this Marmon attends truck shows and was photographed at Roger Gerhart’s 2008 Mack Day in Lititz, PA. Although Marmon stopped building trucks in 1997, Marmon enthusiasts still meet every year in Texas to show their appreciation for the marquee (dubbed “The Rolls Royce of Trucks”) and to share their old Marmon stories.