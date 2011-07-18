John Hoppes of Lancaster, Pennsylvania has always had a soft spot for Marmon trucks because of the low production numbers and the hand-built quality of this rare breed. On average, Marmon produced only about 100 trucks per year. Built using plenty of aluminum and fiberglass, Marmons were relatively lightweight. John’s 1985 Marmon 57-P tractor seen here (the “P” stood for Premium) is powered by a Cummins NTC 400 Big Cam II engine backed by an 18-speed transmission. Sitting on a 200” wheelbase, it has a Neway air-ride suspension with SQ-100 rears. After John bought the Marmon four years ago from the late Doug Brigham of Pine Island, New York, he made a few improvements by installing a new radiator, rear suspension, clutch, air horn, marker lights on the roof, and moved the exhaust back to its original position. He also painted the fenders and doors. Licensed as a classic car, this Marmon attends truck shows and was photographed at Roger Gerhart’s 2008 Mack Day in Lititz, PA. Although Marmon stopped building trucks in 1997, Marmon enthusiasts still meet every year in Texas to show their appreciation for the marquee (dubbed “The Rolls Royce of Trucks”) and to share their old Marmon stories.
The Rolls Royce Of Trucks
I run in the Great Lakes region and every once in a while I see a Marmon go by; they always get my attention. As a hand built truck, and a rare sight-even when they were in production-they always carried a certain mystique for me. There’s a trucker from Michigan leased to car hauling outfit that has a ”show-truck-clean” cabover still earning it’s keep. I love that kinda stuff! Thanks for the other Marmon article in this issue; it’s nice to get a little more history on these great old trucks!
Marmon trucks have been known to haul “certain”munitions.Rolls Royce is a patented name and can get you sued.
One man’s treasure is/was another man’s junk.
We owned 4 of them as they were made 3 hours from us. Plagued with electrical problems from day one due to poorly installed wiring over sharp corners to inline plugs that corroded up and failed over time. Assembled with sheet metal screws placed by hand meant constant rattles from stripped out screws in soft thin aluminum metal. Nope can’t say I am sorry they are gone!
Nice friendly folks just outdated product, hand built does not always mean better built.
this looks exactly like the first truck i drove. a reverse 9. i miss that truck.
I owned three Marmons in 1989 and 1990. Bought them all new from a dealer in Md. Best truck that was every built
I have found a 1985 model and in stressed in buying it for over the road use, now it looks to have sit up in the weeds and I know I will have to replace some wiring due to mice , my question is can they be updated to run air ride seats and even maybe able to air ride cab, plus I may have several more question over time if I decide to buy if you don’t mind me picking your brain for intell. This will be my first truck venture out as a owner operator any advice , concerns, are problems that I may face would be appreciated.
Thank you
Dale
Something has burnt or melted in my wiring. My turn signals work if I put direct heat on the circuit. What do you think the problem is? It’s a 1988 p 57.
I am looking to buy a Marmon truck. I believe it is a model 57P conventional. Can anyone tell me where I might find one ?